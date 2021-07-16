Farm Rio

Stripes Midi Dress

$220.00 $176.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

A multitude of expressions in just one wardrobe staple: the Embroidered Stripes Midi Dress is a top pick for happy seasons ahead! It features an easy fit, front pockets and that print you’re willing to call yours. Put your fresh shoes on and go shine everywhere :) Responsible: 100% Certified Organic Cotton Organic cotton has proven a lower environmental impact than conventional cotton, as it reduces water usage, greenhouse gas emissions, and the amount of chemicals used. • Easy fit • Midi length • Front pockets • Center back tie with beaded tassels • Elongated ruffle edge hem • Invisible zip at side seam