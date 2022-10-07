Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
La Ligne x Target
Striped Wide-leg Trousers
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie
90s Baggy Cargo Pants
BUY
$68.00
$80.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie
Tailored Relaxed Straight Pants
BUY
$76.50
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie
Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pants
BUY
$93.50
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie
Baggy Utility Sweatpants
BUY
$51.00
$60.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from La Ligne x Target
La Ligne x Target
Brown/white Floral Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
$40.00
Target
La Ligne x Target
Brown Floral Button Front Blouse
BUY
$35.00
Target
La Ligne x Target
Navy/white Side Stripe Sweater Pants
BUY
$40.00
Target
La Ligne x Target
Striped Button Front Blouse
BUY
$35.00
Target
More from Pants
Abercrombie
90s Baggy Cargo Pants
BUY
$68.00
$80.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie
Tailored Relaxed Straight Pants
BUY
$76.50
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie
Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pants
BUY
$93.50
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie
Baggy Utility Sweatpants
BUY
$51.00
$60.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted