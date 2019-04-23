Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Zara

Striped Wide Leg Pants

$89.90
At Zara
High-waisted pants with front pleats. Self belt with lined buckle. Front pockets and back welt pockets. Adjustable buttoned hems. Front zip and button closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Check Out Zara's Best Selling Items Of The Moment
by Eliza Huber