Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ralph Lauren
Striped Waffle-knit Drop-waist Dress
$125.00
$94.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ralph Lauren
Waffle-knit cotton and timeless stripes lend casual sensibility to this drop-waist dress.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
LPA
Floyd Sweater Dress
BUY
$178.00
Revolve
Toteme
Espera Ribbed-knit Maxi Dress
BUY
$330.00
Net-A-Porter
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Keyhole Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$34.99
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren
Fit-and-flare Shirtdress
BUY
$145.00
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren
Fit-and-flare Shirtdress
BUY
$145.00
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren
Leather Large Andie Drawstring Bag
BUY
$108.00
$225.00
Macy's
Ralph Lauren
Charlotte Scuff Bear
BUY
$129.95
The Iconic
More from Dresses
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
LPA
Floyd Sweater Dress
BUY
$178.00
Revolve
Toteme
Espera Ribbed-knit Maxi Dress
BUY
$330.00
Net-A-Porter
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Keyhole Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$34.99
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted