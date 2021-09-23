Victor Glemaud x Target

Striped Turtleneck Pullover Sweater

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Wool Fit: Regular Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Mock Turtleneck Cuff Type: Rolled Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638032 UPC: 195994279041 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3191 Origin: Imported Description Create a chic layered look with just one piece with the Striped Turtleneck Pullover Sweater from Victor Glemaud x Target. This pullover sweater has the appearance of a V-neck sweater layered over a turtleneck for a great cool-weather knitwear option. The body and sleeves of the sweater reflect designer Victor Glemaud's love of stripes and colorblocking with chunky stripes in black and white, while the faux turtleneck balances out the bold pattern with solid white. A regular fit and below-waist length make the sweater easy to dress up or down, looking equally great with jeans or leggings as with a pencil skirt or slim-fit dress pants. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.