Zara
Striped Swimsuit
$29.90
Round neck swimsuit. No padding or underwire.Special return conditions. Please review the terms and conditions for this item.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Zara's Swimwear Collection Is Finally Here
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Boux Avenue
Micro Spot Multiway Swimsuit
$66.81
from
Boux Avenue
BUY
Araks
Elmar One Piece
$325.00
from
Araks
BUY
Ephemera
Bicolore Cutout Swimsuit
$395.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Solid & Striped x Re/Done
Venice Tie Dye Swimsuit
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Swimwear
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
