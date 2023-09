Tory Sport

Striped Stretch Tennis Dress

$425.55

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Tory Sport's tennis dress is made from 'Power Evo' performance fabric detailed with sporty stripes along the racer-back and split at the skirt. It's fitted with a built-in, padded bra for support and coverage. Underpin yours with a pair of the label's shorts.