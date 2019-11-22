Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Adidas Originals
Striped Stretch-cotton Leggings
$40.00
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Black and white stretch-cotton jersey Pull on 93% cotton, 7% spandex Machine wash Imported
Need a few alternatives?
L.L. Bean
Cresta Wool Midweight Base Layer
C$115.00
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
Prologue
High-rise Leggings
C$34.38
from
Target
BUY
FP Movement
High-rise Get On It Legging
C$167.68
from
Free People
BUY
H&M
Leggings With Creases
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Adidas Originals
Adidas Originals
Striped Stretch-cotton Leggings
$40.00
$28.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Adidas Originals
Adidas Sst Track Pants
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Adidas Originals
3 Stripes Tights
$40.00
$27.50
from
Zappos
BUY
Adidas Originals
3 Stripes Leggings
£27.95
from
Adidas
BUY
More from Leggings
Marine Serre
Crescent Moon-print Leggings
$415.00
$290.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Leggings
$34.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Leggings
$30.00
from
Cuddl Duds
BUY
lululemon
Align Pant 28''
$98.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted