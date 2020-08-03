CoastalCraftwork

Striped Storage Basket

$128.24

Buy Now Review It

At Tia Mowry x Etsy

We are excited at Coastal Craftwork to offer this striped rope storage basket as part of the Tia Mowry x Etsy limited edition home collection. Inspired by Tia', s design aesthetic and co-designed with Tia, this basket would fit right into Scandinavian, Bohemian, Rustic, Minimalist or Coastal decor styles. Sized at approximately 9", wide at the base and 9", tall, it is the perfect size to for so many of your storage needs. Place it at the front door for your go to accessories, by the couch for a blanket for those chilly nights, in the bathroom to corral your products, or at your bedside for the books you are reading. This basket is also a fantastic way to display a potted plant.