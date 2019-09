Stella McCartney

Striped Silk Shorts

£530.00 £212.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer ‘18 collection explored some of the designer’s most favoured styles including refined tailoring and fuss-free silhouettes with a muted colour palette. A comfortable yet stylish new-season offering, these navy blue striped silk shorts from Stella McCartney feature a high rise, a tie fastening, side panels and a short length.