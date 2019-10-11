Goodfellow & Co.

Striped Short Sleeve Novelty Button-down Shirt

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Whether you're meeting up with friends on a sunny afternoon or getting ready for a day at work, do it in comfort and timeless style with this men's Short-Sleeve Striped Button-Down Shirt from Goodfellow & Co™. Featuring a solid-color design with textured vertical stripes, this short-sleeve button down adds a touch of compelling appeal to your everyday look, with the collared neck and button-down front offering a classic aesthetic. The timeless design pairs easily with a variety of bottoms, and the cotton fabric with added spandex helps you stay comfortable throughout your day. Pair with anything from dark-wash jeans to chino shorts for a versatile look you're sure to appreciate.