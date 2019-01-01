Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Ashish

Striped Sequined Silk-georgette Dress

$2024.77
At Net-A-Porter
Made from silk-georgette, it's cut on the bias for a fluid fit and embellished all over with stripes of iridescent blue, red and gray sequins.
Featured in 1 story
24 Party Dresses To Wear This Holiday Season
by Georgia Murray