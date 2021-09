Farm Rio

Striped Scarf Wrap Dress

$245.00 $196.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

A rainbow way to enjoy your sunny season: the Striped Scarf Maxi Dress is your new timeless pick! It has a cozy fit showing some skin with the open back detail and V neck. Oh, the beaded tassels are also a bold addition to this staple, don’t you think so? Plays well with fresh sandals and your carefree smile!