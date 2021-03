Madewell

Striped Saunter Lounge Pants

$49.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made of lightweight terry cloth in textural stripes, these couch-ready drawstring sleep-slash-lounge pants have elastic cuffs and a laid-back fit. Regular fit. Inseam: 27 1/2". Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD768