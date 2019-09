Zara

Striped Rustic Dress

$39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Long dress with tied V-neckline and long sleeves with pleated cuffs.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)JOIN LIFECare for fiber: at least 75% ecologically grown cotton.Ecologically grown cotton is grown using practices that help us protect biodiversity, such as crop rotation or the use of natural fertilizers.