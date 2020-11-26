Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Adam Lippes
Striped Ribbed Silk And Cashmere-blend Polo Shirt
£650.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Striped ribbed silk and cashmere-blend polo shirt
More from Adam Lippes
Adam Lippes
Charmeuse Ruffle Neck Dress
$1390.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Adam Lippes
Asymmetric Midi Dress
£1408.78
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Adam Lippes
Charmeuse Ruffle Neck Mini Dress
$1390.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Adam Lippes
Merino Wool Checkerboard Sweater
£528.51
from
Adam Lippes
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted