Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Striped Platter Collar Top
£25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Striped Platter Collar Top
Need a few alternatives?
J. Crew
Silk-twill Ruffle-collar Top
BUY
$73.99
$148.00
J. Crew
& Other Stories
Fitted Smocked Ruffle Top
BUY
£60.00
£75.00
& Other Stories
H&M
Embroidered-detail Tunic
BUY
£31.99
£39.99
H&M
H&M
Satin Blouse
BUY
$12.59
$29.99
H&M
More from Zara
Zara
Studded Mini City Bag
BUY
$25.99
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Curduroy Shopper Bag
BUY
$19.99
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Low Heeled Lug Sole Leather Ankle Boots
BUY
$79.99
$129.00
Zara
Zara
Low Heel Leather Ankle Boots With Elastic Goring
BUY
Zara
More from Tops
The Drop
Faux Leather Puffed Long Sleeve Utility Blouse
BUY
$59.90
Amazon
promoted
Banana Republic
Washable Silk Camisole
BUY
$89.50
Banana Republic
promoted
Banana Republic
Scoop-neck Thong Bodysuit
BUY
$34.50
Banana Republic
promoted
Banana Republic
Essential Camisole
BUY
$22.50
Banana Republic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted