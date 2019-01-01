Fit & style
Model wears size 2 and is 5’9.5”
Black long-sleeve sweater with crew neckline
Cut in an oversized silhouette from an acrylic fabric
Striped pattern in blue, gray and white
Long-sleeve black sweater made from an acrylic-blend fabric cut in an oversized silhouette. Features drop shoulders and a below-hip length for comfortable wear. Blue, gray and white horizontal stripes complete the look.
Sizing: Women
Material: 72% Acrylic, 25% Polyester, 3% Spandex
Length: Below hip
Features: No pocket, Long sleeve, Pullover
Neckline: Crew
Care and Cleaning: Machine wash & Tumble dry
TCIN: 53824483
UPC: 493310306205
Item Number (DPCI): 331-03-0620
Origin: Imported
If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.