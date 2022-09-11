HONNA

Striped Organic Cotton-voile Pajama Set

Editors’ Notes HONNA's classic pajama set is made from Indian GOTS-certified organic cotton-voile, chosen for its exceptionally soft and lightweight handle so you can wear them year-round. Patterned with stripes and edged in white piping, the shirt fastens with elegant pearlescent buttons, while the pants have a flexible elasticated waistband. The accompanying pouch is so handy for storing them while traveling. This product was created using Considered Materials. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Intended for a relaxed fit Drawstring waist, designed for a comfortable fit Model is 180cm/ 5’11” and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care White and sage organic cotton-voile Button fastenings through front 100% organic cotton Machine wash