Striped Off-the-shoulder Bodysuit

$13.99

95% Cotton, 5% Spandex Soft, comfortable, healthy and breathable fabric model Measurements Size: S Height: 171cm ,Bust: 82cm ,Waist: 61cm ,Hips: 87cm Fabric is Designed to Contour Perfectly to Your Body, Giving You A Streamlined Look Features: Criss Cross, Off Shoulder, Short Sleeve, Mid Waist. Fabric has some stretch Please Take Your Measurements and Consult Our Size Chart to Choose Which Size Will Fit You Best