Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 82% Rayon, 18% Nylon Fit: Regular Fit Length: At Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Mock Turtleneck Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637971 UPC: 195994276989 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3167 Origin: Imported Description With its vibrant look, the Striped Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater from Victor Glemaud x Target is a knitwear piece you'll wear again and again. A regular fit and at-waist length give the sweater a casual silhouette that's dressed up a touch with a mock turtleneck. Horizontal stripes in dark teal and lime green add some interest and showcase designer Victor Glemaud's love of stripes, colorblocking and vibrancy. Wear the sweater with leggings and booties for a casual ensemble, or go dressier with a pencil skirt and pumps. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.