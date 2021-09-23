Victor Glemaud x Target

Striped Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater

$40.00

Give your knitwear collection a bright splash with the Striped Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater from Victor Glemaud x Target. The sweater has a casual silhouette created by a regular fit and at-waist length, but gets dressed up a touch with a mock turtleneck. Vertical stripes in dark teal, orange, purple and white add some interest and showcase designer Victor Glemaud's love of stripes, colorblocking and vibrancy. Wear the sweater with skinny jeans and booties for a casual ensemble, or go dressier with a pencil skirt and pumps.