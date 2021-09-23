Victor Glemaud x Target

Striped Midi Sweater Skirt

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 82% Rayon, 18% Nylon Garment Length: Midi Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Rise: High Rise Fit: Regular Fit Total Garment Length: 32 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638333 UPC: 195994276064 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3383 Origin: Imported Description This Striped Midi Sweater Skirt from Victor Glemaud x Target makes a chic and colorful addition to your wardrobe. Designed with a midi-length silhouette and featuring an allover pattern of bold pink and green horizontal stripes, this woven skirt features a full elastic waistband and a regular fit for easy and comfortable pull-on wear. Rib-knit detailing on the waistband and bottom hem add a little extra sweater style to the look, and the bright color palette pairs perfectly with coordinating and contrasting tops alike. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.