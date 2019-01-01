Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Gucci
Striped Merino Cashmere Knitted Top
$1200.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Gucci
Touches of contrast lurex decorate the collar and cuffs of this black and white striped knitted top. The lightweight merino and cashmere combination is smooth and soft.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Jacquard Sweater
$25.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Aeropostale
Moto Zip-front Sweater
$34.75
from
Aeropostale
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Oversized Wool Sweater Vest
$835.00
$584.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Suede Ny Pullover
$98.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Gucci
DETAILS
Gucci
Jordaan Leather Loafers
£540.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2290.00
from
Gucci
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2400.00
from
Gucci
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Card Case
$290.00
from
Gucci
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Zippered Polo Sweater
$540.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted