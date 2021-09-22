Nili Lotan x Target

Striped Long Sleeve Button-down Shirt

$30.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Fit: Casual Fit Length: Below Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Down Neckline: Collared Pockets: No Pocket Garment cuff closure type: Button Garment cuff cut type: Straight Cut Cuff Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637719 UPC: 195994256462 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2793 Origin: Imported Description This Striped Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt from Nili Lotan x Target lets you infuse chic style into your wardrobe. The design features a classic long-sleeve button-down fit complete with straight-cut button-closure cuffs, but gets playful details from a ruffled collar and allover skinny white vertical stripes. With a below-hip length that's easy to style tucked into trousers or worn loose, this ruffle-collar button down also features a comfortable and breathable 100% cotton construction, and a dainty "NL" embroidery detail near the hemline. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.