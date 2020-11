MOTHER

Striped Letterman Zip Jacket

$395.00 $276.50

Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch sherpa Striped pattern Ribbed edges High neckline and long sleeves Zip at front Slant front pockets Shell: 100% polyester Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported, China Style #MOTHR21197 A fun MOTHER jacket with vintage-inspired design and color, crafted from warm, fuzzy sherpa.