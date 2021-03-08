Zara

Striped Knit Top

£19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Recycled cotton is obtained from cotton textile waste sorted by type and colour and later shredded and transformed into new cotton fibre. The use of recycled cotton reduces the consumption of virgin raw materials. By transforming the cotton waste into a new recycled fibre, we avoid the cultivation of new cotton plantations. Furthermore, its production process consumes less water and less energy and generates less waste, helping us to preserve the environment. Certifications We only use recycled cotton certified by organisations which monitor the process from the source to the final product. At present, we work with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) Environmental benefits Recycling reduces the consumption of virgin raw materials Reduction of water consumption Reduction of energy consumption