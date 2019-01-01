Designed exclusively by an in-house team, made of premium materials, and expertly constructed in the world’s finest factories, the Barneys New York women’s collection features feminine, elegant silhouettes that complement a modern wardrobe.
Barneys New York's plush faux-fur crop jacket features a black and navy striped pattern.
Spread collar.
Slip side pockets.
21" center back length (approximately).
Concealed hook-and-eye closure at front.
Lined.
Available in Black/Navy.
100% modacrylic. Lining: 97% polyester, 3% elastane.
Dry clean.
Imported.
Our model is 5’10”/178cm and wearing a size Small.