Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Zara
Striped Cropped Shirt
$35.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Cropped shirt with lapel collar and cuffed long sleeves. Back pleat detail. Front button closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklinen
Delancey Tee
BUY
$23.80
$28.00
Brooklinen
Gap
Pajama Shirt In Modal
BUY
$39.95
Gap
Gap
Pajama Shirt In Modal
BUY
$39.95
Gap
Madewell
Bedtime Pajama Top In Solano Stripe
BUY
$55.00
Madewell
More from Zara
Zara
Ribbed Knit Dress
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Harness Belt
BUY
$25.90
Zara
Zara
Minimalist Leather Clogs
BUY
$129.00
Zara
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
$49.90
Zara
More from Sleepwear
Anthropologie
Clara Colorblocked Jogger Lounge Set
BUY
$89.95
$148.00
Anthropologie
Felina
Geena French Terry Lounge Set
BUY
$36.49
Amazon
Eri + Ali
Hooded Sherpa Robe
BUY
$39.97
$128.00
Anthropologie
Brooklinen
Delancey Tee
BUY
$23.80
$28.00
Brooklinen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted