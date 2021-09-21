Nili Lotan x Target

Striped Crewneck Pullover Sweater

$30.00

Description The Striped Crewneck Pullover Sweater from Nili Lotan x Target offers a classically chic wardrobe staple with its classic color palette and stylish shape. Made of a soft and cozy cotton-blend fabric, this striped pullover sweater boasts nautical vibes with thin placed white pinstripes on a dark navy backdrop. The crewneck and long sleeves provide a comfortable fit with plenty of coverage for cooler weather, while the slim silhouette is easy to dress up or down. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.