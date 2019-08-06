Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Zara Home
Striped Cotton Hand Towel
£2.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara Home
Cotton towel with a striped design and fringed edges. Grammage: 460 g/m².
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Handkerchief Beach Towel
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
The Beach People
Majorelle Round Beach Towel
$110.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Beach Towel
$10.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Kenzo
Tiger Navy Beach Towel
$123.00
from
Amara
BUY
More from Zara Home
DETAILS
Zara Home
Raised Design Glass Set
£4.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
DETAILS
Zara Home
White Jasmin Aromatic Candle
£19.98
from
Zara Home
BUY
DETAILS
Zara Home
Velvet Bow Slippers
$25.90
$14.90
from
Zara Home
BUY
DETAILS
Zara Home
Printed Cushion Cover
£19.98
£12.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted