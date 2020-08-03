Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Aimé Leon Dore
Striped Cotton Bucket Hat
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aimé Leon Dore
YELLOW 100% COTTON AIMÉ LEON DORE LOOP LABEL LIGHTLY STRUCTURED -- S/M - 22.25" L/XL - 23"
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Seersucker Check Hat
£60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Dodo Bar Or
Daria Floral-print Cotton Bucket Hat
£65.00
£32.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
COS
Broderie-anglais Pattern Hat
$59.00
$41.30
from
COS
BUY
promoted
Wild Fable
Bucket Canvas Hat
$12.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Aimé Leon Dore
Aimé Leon Dore
Leisure Hat
$60.00
from
Aimé Leon Dore
BUY
Aimé Leon Dore
Ald Logo Hat
$55.00
from
Aimé Leon Dore
BUY
More from Hats
Ganni
Seersucker Check Hat
£60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Dodo Bar Or
Daria Floral-print Cotton Bucket Hat
£65.00
£32.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
COS
Broderie-anglais Pattern Hat
$59.00
$41.30
from
COS
BUY
promoted
Wild Fable
Bucket Canvas Hat
$12.00
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted