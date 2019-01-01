Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Joos Tricot
Striped Cotton-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$665.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
JoosTricot's turtleneck sweater is composed of green and multicolored striped compact knit cotton blend. Made in the U.S., this slim-fitting style draws inspiration from the 1970s.
Featured in 1 story
18 Statement Knits To Hibernate In This Winter
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Carlton Floral-print Georgette Turtleneck Top
$125.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
J.W. Anderson
Stripe Half Zip Merino Wool Sweater
$525.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Lazy Oaf
Roll Neck Stripey Jumper
£75.00
from
Lazy Oaf
BUY
& Other Stories
Colour Block Mock Neck Sweater
£69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Joos Tricot
Joos Tricot
Guava Asymmetric Camisole
$315.00
from
Joos Tricot
BUY
Joos Tricot
Striped Stretch Cotton-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$665.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Sweaters
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
