Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Pull and Bear
Striped Boxer Shorts
$35.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Pull and Bear
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mid Rise Pleated Mini Skort
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Sweater Mini Skort
BUY
$70.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
The Frankie Shop
Lui Fluid Boxer Shorts
BUY
$98.00
The Frankie Shop
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Boxer Brief
BUY
$66.00
Pleasing
More from Pull and Bear
Pull and Bear
Creased-effect Leopard Print Ballet Flats
BUY
$45.90
Pull and Bear
Pull and Bear
Striped Boxer Shorts
BUY
$35.90
Pull and Bear
Pull and Bear
Creased-effect Leopard Print Ballet Flats
BUY
£29.99
Pull and Bear
Pull and Bear
Short Sleeve Kiwi T-shirt
BUY
£12.99
Pull and Bear
More from Shorts
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mid Rise Pleated Mini Skort
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Sweater Mini Skort
BUY
$70.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
The Frankie Shop
Lui Fluid Boxer Shorts
BUY
$98.00
The Frankie Shop
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Boxer Brief
BUY
$66.00
Pleasing
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted