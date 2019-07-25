Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Unbranded

Stripe T-shirt Dress

$24.97$11.24
At Nordstrom Rack
A colorfully bold stripe print adorns this chic t-shirt dress. Ribbed crew neck. Short sleeves. Stripe print. Knit construction. Approx. 34" length (size S). Imported
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom Rack Is Clearing House
by Emily Ruane