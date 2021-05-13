Pottery Barn

Stripe Rim Acrylic Short Drinking Glass, 12 Oz., Single

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

Enter your mobile number and select to receive automated marketing text messages about new items, great savings and more. You understand that consent is not required to make a purchase. Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Wireless Carriers are not liable for delayed or undelivered messages. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel.