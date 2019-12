City Chic

Stripe Printed Palazzo Pants (plus Size)

$85.00 $32.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Make a bold and fashionable statement with the Stripe Palazzo Pant. Fit: this style fits true to size. Side zip closure. Removable waist tie contrasting belt. Wide leg. Crepe construction. Stripe print. Approx. 31.5" inseam (size 14). Imported