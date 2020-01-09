Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Stripe Oversized Runner – Sour Cream Multi Stripe – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Infuse a pop of color to your tablespace with this Oversized Stripe Runner from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. Crafted in a sturdy and soft fabric blend, this rectangular table runner sports a creamy hue with a medley of colorful stripes in a range of muted shades, from blush pink to gray and black for a toned-down palette that will work well with both neutral and bold table settings. Tassel detailing along the hem adds a fine finishing touch to the whole. This table runner drapes along the center of the table to showcase all your delectable dishes to advantage. Complement with coordinating placemats and napkins for cohesive flair. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.