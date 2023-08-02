Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Topshop
Stripe Oversize Cotton Blend Button-up Shirt
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Lucky Brand
Granny Square Crochet Vest
BUY
$29.99
$99.00
Lucky Brand
rag & bone
Sachi Pleat Split Neck Top
BUY
$47.99
$325.00
Nordstrom Rack
Uniqlo
Rayon Short-sleeve Blouse
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Playa Lucila
Retro Top
BUY
$70.00
$100.00
Shopbop
More from Topshop
Topshop
Brushed Mini Skirt
BUY
$62.00
ASOS
Topshop
Stripe Oversize Cotton Blend Button-up Shirt
BUY
$65.00
Nordstrom
Topshop
Scilla Contrast Bag In Black
BUY
$32.00
$49.00
ASOS
Topshop
Textured Bust Maxi Dress In Ivory
BUY
$94.00
ASOS
More from Tops
Lucky Brand
Granny Square Crochet Vest
BUY
$29.99
$99.00
Lucky Brand
rag & bone
Sachi Pleat Split Neck Top
BUY
$47.99
$325.00
Nordstrom Rack
Uniqlo
Rayon Short-sleeve Blouse
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Playa Lucila
Retro Top
BUY
$70.00
$100.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted