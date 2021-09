Eloquii

Stripe Cotton Tank Dress

$99.95 $59.98

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info True to size. Details & Care Soft ribbing creates a shapely fit for this lively striped body-con dress that layers for work and wears alone just about anywhere else. Scoop neck Unlined 100% cotton Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing Item #6767149 Free Shipping & Returns See more