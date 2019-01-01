Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
J.Crew
Stripe Cotton One-shoulder Bow Top
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
30 Items We're Eyeing At Nordstrom
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mango
Check Shirt In Verde Candy
$19.98
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Current/Elliott
The Perfect Sleeveless Shirt
$178.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Chambray Workbench Top In Sunclare
$69.50
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Apiece Apart
Nina Cropped Bustier In Chambray
$295.00
from
Apiece Apart
BUY
More from J.Crew
DETAILS
J.Crew
Spaghetti-strap Jumpsuit
$138.00
$82.80
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Midi Wrap Dress In Allover Eyelet
$138.00
$76.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Untucked Stretch Secret Wash Shirt
$59.50
$43.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Short Sleeve Trench Dress
$198.00
$139.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Back Beat Rags
Sky Hemp Inside Out Crop Tee
$43.00
$32.35
from
Back Beat Rags
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Pink Ruched Top
$335.00
$168.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish
Swarovski Crystal-embellished Cotton-jersey Top
$795.00
$397.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted