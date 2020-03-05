Ganni

Stripe Cotton Frill Collar Shirt

$215.00

Buy Now Review It

Shirt in stripes, featuring a ruffled bib collar and long slightly puffy sleeves. Pair with the matching trousers for full PJ-inspired look. Fits true to size Slightly defined waist Curved hemline with side slits Exaggerated wide hem Cuffed sleeves with buttons Full-length button placket closure Lightweight, 100% certified organic cotton fabric Seasonal SS20 GANNI print Matching scrunchie available The model is 179 cm/ 5'10 and wears a size 36 100% CERTIFIED ORGANIC COTTON This piece is made of 100% certified organic cotton. Organic cotton has proven a lower environmental impact than conventional cotton, as it reduces water usage, greenhouse gas emissions, and the amount of chemicals used.