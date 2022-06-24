Hay

Stripe Candles Set Of Four

£14.00

At Liberty London

Editor's Notes The stripe candles from Danish design brand, Hay inject a dose of colour and pattern to mantels or table arrangements. Brighten your dining or living space with this set of four candlesticks. Crafted from stearin wax, these candles bring a contemporary twist to any interior style. With a colourful stripe pattern body and slim shape, they are perfect for injecting some fun into your space. Read less Features Candlesticks Set of four Stripe design Trim wick to approx. 1cm before lighting Stop burning when 25mm COMPOSITION & SIZE Stearin Wax H: 24cm, Dia: 2.2cm Read less About Hay HAY is a Danish design brand working out of a big, colourful studio in Horsens. Inspired by the glory days of mid-20th century Scandinavian design, the brand – sitting somewhere between architecture and fashion – explores and responds to the needs of contemporary life. HAY has collaboration in its DNA, nurturing young talent and working with designers across the world. At the heart of everything it does is an elegant playfulness.