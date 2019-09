Reike Nen

String Two-tone Leather Sandals By Reike Nen

£235.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moda Operandi

Reike Nen's 'String' sandals are crafted from leather in a two-tone design. Reminiscent of '90s silhouettes, they're fitted with ultra slim straps across the top. Draw the eye to its curved stiletto heel by pairing with a tapered trouser pant.