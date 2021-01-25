String

String Shelf Pocket Sage

£99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordic Nest

String shelf Pocket sage by String is both practical for storage while also adding a calming and harmonious shade of green to your home. The classic String shelf, the Pocket shelf’s big brother, was designed by Nils “Nisse” and Kajsa Strinning in 1949. The smaller pocket version was designed by Nisse Strinning in 2005. The Pocket shelf’s streamlined design means that it is perfect to hang up your keys and your hat in the hallway or even as an attractive and practical night stand next to the bed. The pocket shelf can be combined with other shelves in the String range to create a larger shelving system if you desire a functional design with a more personal style. The String shelf with it’s characteristic brackets in lacquered steel takes inspiration from the dish rack Elfa which is also designed by Strinning. Today the String shelf is iconic in Scandinavian design and has a place in many homes the world over.