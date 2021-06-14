Lampat

Lampat 25ft G40 Globe String Lights With Bulbs

$15.65

Buy Now Review It

25 feet long string with 25 clear G40 Bulbs, end to end connectable. Light bulbs have candelabra (E12) socket base, UL listed 6" lead with male plug, 12" spacing between bulbs, 6" tail with female connector. Total Length 25 Feet Each strand of 25 Globe lights string has end-to-end connections, so you can attach up to 3 strands to cover large areas. Even with broken or removed bulbs, remaining bulbs will continue to light up. Total Length: 25 feet. Bulb Spacing: 12 inches. Commercial Quality & great for indoor / outdoor lighting applications. Great for patios, decks, weddings, tents, pergola, bistro, backyards, pool umbrella and parties 1-Year quality satisfaction. Backed by a 100% satisfaction (except bulbs). Please contact the seller directly if you have any quality problems.