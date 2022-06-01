Eloquii

String Cutout Detail Swimsuit

At Eloquii

String cutout detail one piece Fully lined bodice and bikini bottom creates comfortable shaping for a smooth silhouette Bust features powernet lining and fixed foam cups Inner sling shell for superior support and shaping along with soft elastic Bodice hits above the waist Front detail circle cut out High waisted bikini with high cut leg Ties attached at the side seam to accentuate the waist Swimwear must be returned with the original sanitary strip intact or it will be returned without refund Model is 5' 10" wearing a size 14 80% Nylon / 20% Spandex Care: Rinse immediately after wearing. Hand wash cold with like colors with mild detergent. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. CN Item# 1630010