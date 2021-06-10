Search
Strictly Romance White Satin Asymmetrical Tiered Midi Dress

Lulus Exclusive! It's too easy to fall in love with the Lulus Strictly Romance White Satin Asymmetrical Tiered Midi Dress! Sleek woven satin sweeps from a V-neck and back into a darted bodice, supported by adjustable spaghetti straps. Column silhouette flows across your figure before ending at a flouncy tier above an asymmetrical midi hem. Hidden side zipper/clasp.