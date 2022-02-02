Funny Girl Designs

Stretchy Headband (set Of 9) 2 Inch Cotton Stretch Headbands By Funny Girl Designs

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

9 soft & stretchy 2 inch wide Funny Girl Designs cotton headbands. Funny Girl Designs Headbands are cotton and measure 2 inches wide and 18 inches in circumference. Ideal for embroidering and heat transfers ! T-shirt Like Material. NOT NYLON!!! You will recieve the 9 colors shown in the picture. 25% lycra / 75% cotton In this headband set you will receive 9 soft & stretchy cotton/lycra blended headbands. These bands measure 2" in width and 18" round. They are excellent for embroidering too!