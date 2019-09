Arket

Stretch Wool Dress

£150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

A fine, stretchy weave made of soft wool, gives a lustrous shine and an elegant drape to this dress. A sleeveless style with a fitted top and a voluminous skirt. The neckline is rounded at front, and V-shaped with a concealed zip at back. Cut at a mid-calf length with a wide bottom hem. Unlined Wool from non-mulesed sheep Dresses Volume